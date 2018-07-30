Iranian envoy offers well wishes to Imran Khan for election victory

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan after expressing desire to maintain ties with Iran in his victory speech has received a congratulatory letter from the Ambassador of the country for getting elected as premier.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost in a letter addressed to the incoming prime minister on coming out victorious after the general elections held on July 25th 2018.

“It is great pleasure for me to extend warm and cordial felicitations on victory of Your Excellency and Tehreek-e-Insaf in the parliamentary elections of Pakistan,” stated the letter.

The congratulatory note went on to laud the public of Pakistan for strengthening the democratic system saying, “Muslim people of Pakistan through their high ambitious turn-out in the elections not only bolstered the democratic pillars but also displayed their willingness to apply their right to self determination and accomplish progress and development in their country.”

Furthermore, the Ambassador agreeing to Khan’s take on foreign policy concerning Iran, expressed his willingness to work in alignment to the newly elected administration.

“I announce entire readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promoting and enhancing all-field cooperation with the new government of Pakistan,” read the letter.

The note was concluded with well wishes towards the premier elect along with his party and the people of Pakistan.