Bilawal Bhutto visits injured PPP worker at SMBB Traumi Center

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party workers who were attacked and maimed during election campaign were being targeted by police instead of the perpetrators and attackers in Sindh.

The PPP Chairman stated this while visiting an injured and under-treatment PPP worker Mohammad Siddiq Mahesar who was shot at and wounded alongwith another Party worker in Mehar on polling day.

Several PPP workers were attacked and injured in Dadu, Mehar, Tharparker, Jacobabad etc. and in Khairpur one worker was killed and many others wounded in different armed attacks.

Injured Mahesar is admitted in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center in Karachi. Chairman PPP was accompanied by former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani and other Party leaders.

Bilawal said that complaints have been received that FIRs were being lodged against the victims of PPP with no proper investigations of the attacks on PPP workers.

The PPP chief demanded that culprits who attacked PPP workers in above districts and elsewhere in Sindh should be caught and brought before the law.