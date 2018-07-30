Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

AFP
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP to support BNP (Mengal) in Balochistan’s govt formation

PESHAWAR: President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandayar Wali Khan on Monday said that his party would support Balochistan Nationalist Party (Mengal) in formation of government in Balochistan province.

Addressing a protest rally in Charsadda against alleged rigging in general elections, he said that future line of action would be drawn in the light of decisions to be taken in all parties conference.

He said that ANP elected parliamentarians would take oath if all other parties agreed on oath taking in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Asfandyar said that his party would continue protest against alleged rigging on the floor of the Parliament.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NAB files corruption reference against ex-PM Shaukat Aziz

NAB files corruption reference against ex-PM Shaukat Aziz
Siraj rejects Fazl’s suggestion to abstain from NA oath

Siraj rejects Fazl’s suggestion to abstain from NA oath
Iranian envoy offers well wishes to Imran Khan for election victory

Iranian envoy offers well wishes to Imran Khan for election victory

Bilawal Bhutto visits injured PPP worker at SMBB Traumi Center

Bilawal Bhutto visits injured PPP worker at SMBB Traumi Center
Load More load more