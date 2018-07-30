ANP to support BNP (Mengal) in Balochistan’s govt formation

PESHAWAR: President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandayar Wali Khan on Monday said that his party would support Balochistan Nationalist Party (Mengal) in formation of government in Balochistan province.



Addressing a protest rally in Charsadda against alleged rigging in general elections, he said that future line of action would be drawn in the light of decisions to be taken in all parties conference.

He said that ANP elected parliamentarians would take oath if all other parties agreed on oath taking in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Asfandyar said that his party would continue protest against alleged rigging on the floor of the Parliament.