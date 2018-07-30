Mon July 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

ECP allows recounting of votes in 26 constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved recounting of votes in 26 National and Provincial Assembly constituencies, Geo News reported.

Following appeals from by many candidates after July 25 elections, ECP has allowed recounting of ballot in 10 National and 16 provincial assembly constituencies.

According to Geo News, votes will be recounted in NA-57 Rawalpindi, NA-158 Multan, NA-110 Faisalabad, NA-129 Lahore, NA-15 Abbottabad, NA10 Shangla, NA159 Multan, NA-170 Bahawalpur, NA118 Nankana Sahib and NA140 Kasur.

CEP has also allowed recounting in Punjab’s PP 290, 291, 292, 220 and 228 and others. 

