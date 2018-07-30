Mon July 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Nawaz Sharif's doctor from PIMS suffers cardiac arrest

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Ejaz Qadeer, head of five-member medical team who examined  former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail, suffered a cardiac arrest Sunday night, Geo News reported. 

According to sources, Dr. Ejaz Qadeer of Pakistan  Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was taken to  hospital after his health deteriorated Sunday night, is currently seeking treatment at the Cardiac Center ever since. 

Sources further revealed that Dr. Ejaz had suffered a heart attack once in the past and had two stents installed in his heart already. 

It was reported yesterday that former premier Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS’ cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government.

