Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Share

Imran Khan’s Pakistan vision is beyond reach

Imran Khan’s Pakistan vision is beyond reach
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

India intensifies contact with Imran Khan’s PTI: report

NEW DEHLI: India has intensified contacts with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in run-up to government formation, Indian media reported Monday.

The Indian mission remains in touch with senior PTI leaders who are likely to play an important role in the new government, the Times of India said quoting unnamed sources.

In its first reaction on election in Pakistan, India on Saturday said it hoped the new government would “work constructively” to end militancy in South Asia.

“We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” India’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

The news report added that the Indian mission in Islamabad was also in touch with major parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

Pak-India ties remained a key election issue and opposition parties blamed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of having personal friendship with Indian leader Narnedra Modi and compromising national interests.

Indian officials have not ruled out the possibility of PM Modi making a congratulatory phone call, like Afghan President Ashraf Ghani did Sunday, to Khan in the next few days as part of the reach out, the report added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan says will take oath on Aug 11

Imran Khan says will take oath on Aug 11
Imran Khan’s Pakistan vision is beyond reach

Imran Khan’s Pakistan vision is beyond reach
Meet Tanzeela - first Sheedi woman to be elected as member of Sindh Assembly

Meet Tanzeela - first Sheedi woman to be elected as member of Sindh Assembly
Who will rule Punjab?

Who will rule Punjab?
Load More load more