India intensifies contact with Imran Khan’s PTI: report

NEW DEHLI: India has intensified contacts with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in run-up to government formation, Indian media reported Monday.

The Indian mission remains in touch with senior PTI leaders who are likely to play an important role in the new government, the Times of India said quoting unnamed sources.

In its first reaction on election in Pakistan, India on Saturday said it hoped the new government would “work constructively” to end militancy in South Asia.

“We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” India’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

The news report added that the Indian mission in Islamabad was also in touch with major parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

Pak-India ties remained a key election issue and opposition parties blamed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of having personal friendship with Indian leader Narnedra Modi and compromising national interests.

Indian officials have not ruled out the possibility of PM Modi making a congratulatory phone call, like Afghan President Ashraf Ghani did Sunday, to Khan in the next few days as part of the reach out, the report added.