ECP terms Zubair's statement 'contrary to facts'

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the allegations of rigging, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday said the statement of outgoing Sindh Governor Zubair Umer was contrary to facts.

Responding to Zubair, who resigned because of alleged rigging in July 25 elections, the ECP said that it was astonishing that a person holding the constitutional office of governor was ignorant about the electoral process, urging him to tell the nation the real reason of his resignation.

ECP spokesperson added that election was a continuous process.

Many phases of the general election 20-18 had already been completed and the successful candidates had been asked to submit details of their expenditure by August 4 so that an official notification of their success could be issued

