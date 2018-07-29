Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUDAPEST: Lewis Hamilton cruised to a dominant fifth win of the season in his Mercedes in Sunday''s Hungarian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.
Vettel finished second ahead of Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, with the competition now set for a month-long break before resuming at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August.
BUDAPEST: Lewis Hamilton cruised to a dominant fifth win of the season in his Mercedes in Sunday''s Hungarian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.
Vettel finished second ahead of Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, with the competition now set for a month-long break before resuming at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August.
Comments