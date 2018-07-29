Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix

BUDAPEST: Lewis Hamilton cruised to a dominant fifth win of the season in his Mercedes in Sunday''s Hungarian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

Vettel finished second ahead of Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, with the competition now set for a month-long break before resuming at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Jayasuriya congratulates Imran Khan

Jayasuriya congratulates Imran Khan
Fakhar Zaman breaks into top 20 for the first time

Fakhar Zaman breaks into top 20 for the first time
Rabada, Shamsi set up South Africa´s big win in one-day clash

Rabada, Shamsi set up South Africa´s big win in one-day clash
Rabada, Shamsi set up South Africa´s big win in first one-day

Rabada, Shamsi set up South Africa´s big win in first one-day
Load More load more