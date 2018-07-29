Sun July 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Imran Khan bars PTI workers from protesting at Pims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ((PTI) has directed its workers to refrain from holding a protest outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted over health complications.

“If PTI workers are gathered in front of PIMS, they should disperse peacefully,” said Senator Faisal Javed in a statement on Sunday evening.

“Chairman PTI has directed his workers to desist from chanting any slogans or holding the protest at PIMS,” Senator Faisal said.

The chairman has also directed his supporters to pray for speedy recovery of Nawaz Sharif’s health, he added.

His statement came after some PTI workers reached the hospital and chanted slogans against the transfer of Nawaz Sharif from Adiala prison after his health deteriorated. 

