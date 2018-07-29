Imran Khan’s five seats put PTI in quandary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is increasingly finding itself in a quandary over number of seats required to elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

PTI needs to win the support of at least 135 MNAs if it wants to form a government at the Centre. Imran Khan’s party currently has 115 members which can increase to 124 if it enters into an alliance with PML-Q and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), both of whom have four seats each.

The number can rise to 137 if PTI somehow manages to persuade MQM (6), GDA (2) and independents (6) to join Imran Khan-led government. But, another major hurdle PTI faces is from Chairman Imran Khan himself who had to quit four of his five seats before his election.

MQM-Pakistan, on the other hand, is non-committal regarding joining the PTI-led federal government.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tarin reportedly contacted former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad and requested him to play a role in bringing the two parties together.

Ebad later spoke to MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed PTI’s offer.

On the other hand, opposition parties are also in a position to assemble 139 seats if they decide to prevent the PTI from forming the government. However, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto has already ruled out the possibility of joining the government.