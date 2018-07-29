Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s five seats put PTI in quandary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is increasingly finding itself in a quandary over number of seats required to elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

PTI needs to win the support of at least 135 MNAs if it wants to form a government at the Centre. Imran Khan’s party currently has 115 members which can increase to 124 if it enters into an alliance with PML-Q and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), both of whom have four seats each.

The number can rise to 137 if PTI somehow manages to persuade MQM (6), GDA (2) and independents (6) to join Imran Khan-led government. But, another major hurdle PTI faces is from Chairman Imran Khan himself who had to quit four of his five seats before his election.

MQM-Pakistan, on the other hand, is non-committal regarding joining the PTI-led federal government.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tarin reportedly contacted former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad and requested him to play a role in bringing the two parties together.

Ebad later spoke to MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed PTI’s offer.

On the other hand, opposition parties are also in a position to assemble 139 seats if they decide to prevent the PTI from forming the government. However, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto has already ruled out the possibility of joining the government. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif shifted to PIMS after health complications

Nawaz Sharif shifted to PIMS after health complications

PML-N, PTI candidates retain NA seats after vote recount

PML-N, PTI candidates retain NA seats after vote recount
Imran Khan prays for speedy recovery of ailing Nawaz Sharif

Imran Khan prays for speedy recovery of ailing Nawaz Sharif
PTI has most number of seats in Punjab, claims Fawad Chaudhry

PTI has most number of seats in Punjab, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Load More load more