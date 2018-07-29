Sun July 29, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Jayasuriya congratulates Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former captain and chief selector of Sri Lanka’s national cricket team and former deputy minister and parliamentarian of Sri Lanka Sanath Jayasuriya has congratulated Imran Khan on his party’s success in Pakistan’s general elections.

Imran Khan, was also a renowned international cricketer, who had led Pakistan national team to win the 1992 World Cup before entering into national politics of the country.

Jayasurya in a tweet said to Pakistan’s prime minister to be that “It is a pleasure and a privilege to have played against you. May god give you the strength to take Pakistan to glory @ImranKhanPTI”



