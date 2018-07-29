Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

APP
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FPCCI felicitates Imran Khan on election victory

KARACHI: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chairman Budget Advisory Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has extended his heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the glorious victory of his party in the General Election 2018.

The FPCCI SVP hoped that Imran Khan as Prime Minister would steer the country out of the multi-faceted challenges being confronted the country, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The FPCCI SVP, on behalf of the FPCCI, assured Imran Khan of best cooperation and assistance in initiating business friendly economic and commercial policies as these policies have a direct bearing on trade and industry.

He wished Imran Khan every success in fulfilling his new responsibilities and dream of making ''Naya Pakistan'' a reality.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

‘Pakistan is a promising market for oil and gas sector’

‘Pakistan is a promising market for oil and gas sector’
IMF official says ´no evidence´ China manipulating currency

IMF official says ´no evidence´ China manipulating currency
Bitcoin surpasses $8,000 to hit two-month high

Bitcoin surpasses $8,000 to hit two-month high
General Electric´s power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia

General Electric´s power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
Load More load more