FPCCI felicitates Imran Khan on election victory

KARACHI: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chairman Budget Advisory Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has extended his heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the glorious victory of his party in the General Election 2018.

The FPCCI SVP hoped that Imran Khan as Prime Minister would steer the country out of the multi-faceted challenges being confronted the country, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The FPCCI SVP, on behalf of the FPCCI, assured Imran Khan of best cooperation and assistance in initiating business friendly economic and commercial policies as these policies have a direct bearing on trade and industry.

He wished Imran Khan every success in fulfilling his new responsibilities and dream of making ''Naya Pakistan'' a reality.