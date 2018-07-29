Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan disqualification case: Composition of bench changed

ISLAMABAD: Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb Farooq of Islamabad High Court will take up an application for hearing on August 1 seeking disqualification of Imran  Khan under Article 62.

The application was filed by a leader of Justice and Democratic Party which sought Khan's disqualification for speaking lies with regard to Tyrian White. 

According to Geo News, the  change  was made in the cause list  of the IHC. 

Earlier, Justice Shuakt Aziz Siddiqui was part of the division bench that was to hear the case against the  PTI chairman.

Justice Siddqiui has been replaced by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court had sought response from Imran Khan  during the last hearing on the application.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI's Karachi MNA-elect says won't receive salary, perks

PTI's Karachi MNA-elect says won't receive salary, perks

Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to PIMS from Adiala

Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to PIMS from Adiala
Imran Khan likely to meet Pervaiz Elahi

Imran Khan likely to meet Pervaiz Elahi

Teenage Pakistani girls score world record after climbing Manglesser peak

Teenage Pakistani girls score world record after climbing Manglesser peak
Load More load more