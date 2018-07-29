Imran Khan disqualification case: Composition of bench changed

ISLAMABAD: Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb Farooq of Islamabad High Court will take up an application for hearing on August 1 seeking disqualification of Imran Khan under Article 62.

The application was filed by a leader of Justice and Democratic Party which sought Khan's disqualification for speaking lies with regard to Tyrian White.

According to Geo News, the change was made in the cause list of the IHC.

Earlier, Justice Shuakt Aziz Siddiqui was part of the division bench that was to hear the case against the PTI chairman.

Justice Siddqiui has been replaced by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court had sought response from Imran Khan during the last hearing on the application.



