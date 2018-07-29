Priyanka introduces Nick Jonas to the royal couple: reports

desi girl Priyanka Chopra is reported to have introduced fiance Nick Jonas to the new royal couple.

Reports unleashed that Priyanka, who pulled out of ‘Bharat’ to prioritise her reported engagement with the American singer, also introduced him to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their residence last week.

Priyanka's long-time friend Meghan Markle has also approved of the actor’s engagement to Nick Jonas, a source told E! News.

"Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match," the insider further shared, adding that Meghan is "very excited" for the couple.



Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, have been making their rumored romance official with frequent dinner dates and vacations, visit to Priyanka’s mother and hand-holding at get-together events until reports stated Nick of having popped up the question on the Bollywood star's birthday, the same week they visited the royal couple’s house.