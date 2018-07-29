Sun July 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

PTI leader thinks dharna fame D-Chowk may be right place for Imran to take oath


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq on Sunday said Imran Khan would prefer a people's ceremony of oath taking where thousands can watch him take the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, days after PTI emerged a leading party in Wednesday polls.

"Perhaps D Chowk area may be the right place to do it," he said in Twitter post.

Haq said he would keep updating the people on any decision that is made by the party regarding oath taking ceremony for his leader.

Geo News quoted him saying that security arrangments would also be considered while making any decision with regard to the ceremony.

D-Chowk, an intersection in front of the Parliament House, is the venue of Paistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's month long sit-in that was staged in 2014.

The dharna culminated after a deadly militant raid at Army Public School that martyred over 140 children in Peshawar in December 2014.

The sit-in was staged after the then PMLN government refused to investigate allegations of rigging in General Elections 2013 in the four constituencies of National Assembly.

The government had ensured the PTI to probe the allegations of rigging before the dharna ended.

