CJ orders arrest of PTI MPA elect for 'attacking policemen' in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered the police to arrest a PTI's MPA elect for attack policemen policemen.

A police party was thrashed and had their uniforms torn apart by political activists when they visited PTI's Nadeem Abbas Bara's house after receiving reports of fireworks and areal firing.

The Chief Justice took notice of the incident in which shots were also fired by suspects.

IG Punjab Syed Kaleem appeared before the court in Lahore registry and told that as many as 50 men have been booked under terrorism act for assaulting policemen.

He informed the Supreme Court bench that 21 suspects have been arrested so far.

The FIA against the suspects also includes clauses of attempted murder.