After People's Party, PML-N seeks PML-Q's support to form govt in Punjab

LAHORE: As the battle for Lahore throne has intensified, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday made a contact with Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) seeking support to form government in Punjab.

In this regard, President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif held meeting with PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood in Lahore. Shehbaz urged PPP leader for the support of his party’s six MPAs for making provincial government.

Both leaders were of view that PPP and PML-N had signed Charter of Democracy in the past and could also in future move forward together.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood told Shahbaz Sharif that PPP leadership will make final decision to support any party in Punjab.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq contacted PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and asked for his party's support for government formation in Punjab. They are both expected to meet in next 24 hours to exchange views regarding the matter.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seems locked in a struggle to form the next provincial government as both the parties have failed to win an absolute majority in the country’s biggest provincial assembly, hence wheeling and dealing with smaller political parties and independent MPAs-elect.

The PML-N leadership says it enjoys majority in the province, therefore it will form the next provincial government despite reservations over the election results. However, the PTI claims support of more MPAs-elect, and vowed to form the government in Punjab.

According to preliminary poll results released by the ECP, in the Punjab Assembly, PML-N leads with 127 seats, while the PTI has 122 seats.