Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Munich airport cancels 200 flights after intruder alert

Berlin: Around 200 flights had to be cancelled and two terminals evacuated at Munich airport on Saturday after an unidentified person entered a secure area, police and the airport said.

The person -- a woman -- made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".

Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated.

Sixty flights were also delayed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Turkey will stand its ground faced with U.S. sanctions: Erdogan

Turkey will stand its ground faced with U.S. sanctions: Erdogan
Three killed as powerful quake jolts Indonesia

Three killed as powerful quake jolts Indonesia
Lawmakers protest US deal allowing free plans for 3D guns

Lawmakers protest US deal allowing free plans for 3D guns
Five children, one adult die in US hotel fire: sheriff

Five children, one adult die in US hotel fire: sheriff
Load More load more