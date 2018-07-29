Sun July 29, 2018
World

AFP
July 29, 2018

Powerful 6.4-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia: USGS

Jakarta: A shallow 6.4-magnitude quake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage after the powerful quake, whose epicentre was at a depth of seven kilometres (four miles), according to USGS.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.

