Powerful 6.4-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia: USGS

Jakarta: A shallow 6.4-magnitude quake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of damage after the powerful quake, whose epicentre was at a depth of seven kilometres (four miles), according to USGS.
Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.
