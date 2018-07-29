Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs, take series 2-1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis: Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by 18 runs in the deciding third and final one-day international of their three-match series at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.
Bangladesh made 301 for 6 before West Indies were restricted to 283 for 6.
Bangladesh won the series 2-1, their first away from home since 2009.
