Shahbaz Sharif seeks PPP support to form govt in Punjab

LAHORE: As the battle for Lahore throne has intensified, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday made a contact with Pakistan People’s Party seeking its support to form government in Punjab.



In this regard, President PMLN Shahbaz Sharif held meeting with PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood in Lahore. Shahbaz urged PPP leader for the support of his party’s six MPAs for making provincial government.

Both leaders were of view that PPP and PMLN had signed Charter of Democracy in the past and could also in future they move forward together.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood told Shahbaz Sharif that PPP leadership will make final decision to support any party in Punjab.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seems locked in a struggle to form the next provincial government as both the parties have failed to win an absolute majority in the country’s biggest provincial assembly, hence wheeling and dealing with smaller political parties and independent MPAs-elect.

The PML-N leadership says it enjoys majority in the province, therefore it will form the next provincial government despite reservations over the election results. However, the PTI claims support of more MPAs-elect, and vowed to form the government in Punjab.

According to preliminary poll results released by the ECP, in the Punjab Assembly, PML-N leads with 127 seats, while the PTI has 122 seats.