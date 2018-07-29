Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five children, one adult die in US hotel fire: sheriff

Washington: Five children, all from the same family, died on Saturday when fire broke out at a hotel in the US state of Michigan, the local sheriff´s office said.

A sixth victim, a 26-year-old woman related to the youngsters, also lost her life in the blaze at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel in Sodus Township, the Berrien County Sheriff´s Office said in a press release.

"The victims were from one family," it said, adding that four other people and four first responders were released from a medical center after treatment for smoke inhalation.

The dead children ranged in age from two to 10.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the hotel "filled with flames and smoke," the sheriff´s office said.

It added that 27 rooms in the "extended living facility" were occupied at the time.

Smoke damage could be seen on some outside walls of the two-story motel-style building, images on local television showed.

The sheriff and fire marshal´s offices were investigating what caused the tragedy in southwestern Michigan, near Benton Harbor.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Deep 6.0 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

Deep 6.0 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS
Typhoon slams into Japan, approaches disaster-hit regions

Typhoon slams into Japan, approaches disaster-hit regions
Hope new Pakistan govt to work towards safe South Asia: India

Hope new Pakistan govt to work towards safe South Asia: India
Two dead in attack on Afghan midwife training centre: police

Two dead in attack on Afghan midwife training centre: police
Load More load more