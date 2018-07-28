Sat July 28, 2018
July 28, 2018

Deep 6.0 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

WASHINGTON: A deep 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning.

The strong quake was centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north-northeast of Maumere town on the island of Flores, the USGS said, at a depth of 360 miles.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.

It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless. However, the archipelago remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, in western Indonesia, killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

