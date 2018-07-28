Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kareena joins Bharat after Priyanka pulls out

INDIA: Days after Priyanka Chopra pulled out of “Bharat” due to her awaited engagement ceremony with singer Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor stepped in as her replacement.

Had Priyanka gone with the shooting, ‘Bharat’ would have been Priyanka’s on-screen reunion with Salman Khan after ten years.

Kareena has been selected for the lead role beside Salman after shortlisting among Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood actresses.

The Kareena-Salman duo has already scored well at the box office with ‘Kyon Kay’, ‘Main Aur Mr. Khanna’, ‘Bodguard’ and Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

While the shooting for the movie has not even started yet, ‘Bharat’ isn’t coming out until Eid next year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Disney breaks the norms while producing a fairytale starring an African Princess

Disney breaks the norms while producing a fairytale starring an African Princess
Slenderman stimulates the world with its hair-raising trailer launch

Slenderman stimulates the world with its hair-raising trailer launch
Pakistani celebs who left country for Hum Awards also performed civic duty: designer Feeha Jamshed

Pakistani celebs who left country for Hum Awards also performed civic duty: designer Feeha Jamshed
Pakistan's first, youngest female VFX artist doing wonders in Hollywood

Pakistan's first, youngest female VFX artist doing wonders in Hollywood

Load More load more