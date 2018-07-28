Hope new Pakistan govt to work towards safe South Asia: India

India on Saturday congratulated the people of Pakistan for reposing their faith in democracy through general elections and expressed hope that the new government in Islamabad will work constructively to build a safe, stable and secure South Asia free of terror and violence.

“India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, according to Indian Express.

“We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” Kumar said.

The general elections held on 25th July saw Imran Khan’s PTI emerging as the single largest party winning 116 National Assembly seats out of the contested 270 parliamentary constituencies.

In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, Khan had touched upon the Kashmir dispute, saying the only way to solve the decades-old crisis was through dialogue with India.

The cricketer-turned-politician said he was one of those Pakistanis who wanted good relations with India. "If India takes one step forward, we will take two," Khan said.