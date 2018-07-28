Sat July 28, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Pakistan’s Mahoor secures Annapurna International Badminton trophy

NEPAL: Pakistan’s badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad won Annapurna Post International Corporate Badmintion 2018.

The invitational tournament was joined by players from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal, which was scheduled from 23rd to 28th July in Kathmandu, Nepal.

On reaching the final, Mahoor defeated Nepal’s Rashila Maharajan by scoring 21-15 and 21-10 during the during series.

Among Badminton Asia’s selections, Mahoor has also been chosen for the Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program to prepare her for next Olympics.

Mahoor has already brought home the women singles title in Pakistan International Series 2017 held at Islamabad.

