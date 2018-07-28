Ayaz Sadiq deplores ECP’s ‘discriminatory’ attitude

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being biased against his party.

Addressing a press conference along with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb on Saturday, Sadiq lamented that Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan had not met them despite their request.

“I am still the Speaker of National Assembly. Chief Election Commissioner [Sardar Raza Khan] should have taken my phone call,” he said.

“Returning officers are accepting requests for vote recount according to their own will,” he said. “The commission should not work according to its likes or dislikes’ it should rather function as per the law. We deplore this discriminatory attitude,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that ECP had completely failed to implement election laws.

“The jurisdiction to open constituencies rests with the election commission, not Imran Khan. The vote recount is taking place in specific constituencies only.”

The vote recount was not allowed in the constituency where Khawaja Saad Rafique lost to Imran Khan by mere 680 votes.