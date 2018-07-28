My goal is to get 29 independent MPAs in Punjab to join PTI, says Aleem Khan

President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Punjab division Aleem Khan stated on Saturday that he is trying to get all of Punjab’s independent members of Provincial Assembly to join PTI.

Addressing the media at Bani Gala, Khan stated that his job is to contact 29 independent MPAs and invite them into the party while the decision of who gets appointed as the chief minister will be done solely by Imran Khan.

Furthermore, he claimed that: “Whether it’s the chief ministry or some other ministry, there is nothing wrong in expressing desire for it.”

Khan also added that four independent MPAs have already joined the party following which the total number of seats occupied by PTI in the Punjab Assembly, has elevated up to 127.

Earlier today, elected independent MPAs including Hanif Pitafi, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Rafaqat Gilani and Alamdar Qureshi from south Punjab after meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan announced their decision to join his party.