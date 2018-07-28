Bangladesh bat first in decisive ODI against West Indies

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss for the third consecutive time and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the deciding third and final one-day international of their three-match series at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

Following a thrilling three-run win in the second match in Guyana which levelled the contest on Wednesday, the hosts have made two changes to their team with Kieran Powell replacing Jason Mohammed in the middle-order while left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, who was drafted into the squad for the injured Andre Russell, comes in at the expense of Alzarri Joseph.

Bangladesh retain the same eleven that featured in the previous two matches as they seek a first ODI series triumph away from home since 2009.

Teams:

West Indies - Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Sheldon Cottrell.

Bangladesh - Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Sundaram Ravi (IND), Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)