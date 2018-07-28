Sat July 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Slenderman stimulates the world with its hair-raising trailer launch

Hollywood supernatural thriller film excites the audience with its new trailer launch. The film is made under the directorial of Sylvain White who also directed The Losers, Miserere and Walled In.

Slenderman is certainly not a good pick to watch before bedtime. As stated in the trailer: "Some he takes. Some he drives mad. Once you see him, you can't unseen him." Well, one thing we know for sure is this isn't any rom-com”.

With this the anticipation adds up to the pile as the creepy slenderman appears in the trailer with horrific cinematic scenes and follies going perfect with the gripping background score.

The movie will hit the cinema houses on 10th of August.

Pakistani celebs who left country for Hum Awards also performed civic duty: designer Feeha Jamshed
Pakistan's first, youngest female VFX artist doing wonders in Hollywood

India's Ayushmann Khurrana says father predicted Imran's premiership in 1992

Priyanka Chopra 'unprofessional for leaving Bharat', says producer

