Slenderman stimulates the world with its hair-raising trailer launch

Hollywood supernatural thriller film excites the audience with its new trailer launch. The film is made under the directorial of Sylvain White who also directed The Losers, Miserere and Walled In.



Slenderman is certainly not a good pick to watch before bedtime. As stated in the trailer: "Some he takes. Some he drives mad. Once you see him, you can't unseen him." Well, one thing we know for sure is this isn't any rom-com”.

With this the anticipation adds up to the pile as the creepy slenderman appears in the trailer with horrific cinematic scenes and follies going perfect with the gripping background score.

The movie will hit the cinema houses on 10th of August.