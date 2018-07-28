Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

CJP open to reviewing any previously made judicial decisions

LAHORE: Chief Justice  Saqib Nisar declared that he has no qualms reexamining the judicial verdicts claiming that the body can also be susceptible to slip-ups.

Justice Nisar amidst a ceremony at Lahore’s judicial academy stated that it is essential to acknowledge errors, adding: “Those who failed to find justice can easily approach me.”

Furthermore, the CJP stated that in order for change to be implemented, hard work is essential but transformation is only inevitable when does not remain stagnant.

In regards to water deprivation that has recently enveloped the nation into its grasp, Justice Nisar remarked that the issue had encountered negligence and the matter is likely to get worse in the following days. 

