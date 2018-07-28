Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI’s holds consultaions in Bani Gala on government formation

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is going on in Bani Gala on Saturday.

Chairman Imran Khan is presiding over the meeting which is being attended by Jehangir Tareen and other top leaders.

It has been reported by Geo News that the meeting is discussing the formation of the federal government, and the provincial government in Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

IHC division bench to hear bail pleas of Nawaz, Maryam next week

IHC division bench to hear bail pleas of Nawaz, Maryam next week
PTI makes history by appointing first Kalashi as MPA on reserved minority seat

PTI makes history by appointing first Kalashi as MPA on reserved minority seat

'Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister before August 14'

'Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister before August 14'
KP Police arrests culprits involved in latest act of animal brutality

KP Police arrests culprits involved in latest act of animal brutality

Load More load more