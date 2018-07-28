PTI’s holds consultaions in Bani Gala on government formation

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is going on in Bani Gala on Saturday.

Chairman Imran Khan is presiding over the meeting which is being attended by Jehangir Tareen and other top leaders.

It has been reported by Geo News that the meeting is discussing the formation of the federal government, and the provincial government in Punjab.