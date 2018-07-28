Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

IHC division bench to hear bail pleas of Nawaz, Maryam next week

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Saturday constituted a division bench for hearing bail pleas filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

The bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb of will take up the appeals next week.

The father-daughter duo has challenged their conviction, jail sentence and shifting of trial.

The former three-time prime minister has been serving 11-year jail term after being convicted in Avenfield apartments case. Maryam Nawaz has been jailed for eight years while Capt. Safdar has been handed one-year sentence. All the three convicts are locked up at Adiala jail in the same case.

On the other hand, a legal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will appear before the court.

