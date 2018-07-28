IHC division bench to hear bail pleas of Nawaz, Maryam next week

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Saturday constituted a division bench for hearing bail pleas filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.
The bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb of will take up the appeals next week.
The father-daughter duo has challenged their conviction, jail sentence and shifting of trial.
The former three-time prime minister has been serving 11-year jail term after being convicted in Avenfield apartments case. Maryam Nawaz has been jailed for eight years while Capt. Safdar has been handed one-year sentence. All the three convicts are locked up at Adiala jail in the same case.
On the other hand, a legal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will appear before the court.
