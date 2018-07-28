Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Share

'Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister before August 14'


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)  leader Naeemul Haq on Saturday said Imran Khan will take oath as prime minister before August 14.

Speaking to the media, he lamented that politician like Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expressing negative views.

"Fazlur Rehman and Mehmood Achakzai should realize what direction people are headed," said he.

He urged those with plans to derail democratic system should not create hurdles for the upcoming government.

He rejected the impression that there was a crisis of any sort regarding formation of government in Punjab and said the PTI will come to power both in Punjand and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Responding to a question, he said the PTI had no contact with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

To another question, he said there were no differences between Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

