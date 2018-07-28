Model wins Sindh Assembly seat for PTI

Model Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri is also among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates who returned successful in the general elections 2018.

Jafri contest the election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-125 Karachi Central-III and secured 30687 votes.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) candidate Abdul Haseeb was runner up with 26818 votes.





The model turned politician defeated 16 candidates to win the seat for his party that is all set to form government in Islamabad.