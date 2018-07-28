Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Model wins Sindh Assembly seat for PTI

Model Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri is also among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates who returned successful in the general elections 2018.

Jafri contest the election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-125 Karachi Central-III and secured 30687 votes.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) candidate Abdul Haseeb was runner up with 26818 votes.

#PS125 #PTI #AJ

A post shared by Abbas Jafri (@abbas_jaffrey) on


The model turned politician defeated 16 candidates to win the seat for his party that is all set to form government in Islamabad.

