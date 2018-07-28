Election results 2018: Vote recount underway in NA-57, NA-131,NA-129

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Several candidates have filed objections over results of General Election 2018, demanding recount in many constituencies.
According to Geo News, recount is underway in Lahor's NA-131, NA-57 Murree, and NA-129 Lahore.
Saaed Rafique was defeated by Imran Khan in NA- 131, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of PTI and Aleem Khan by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the PMLN.
Other constituencies where recount is being carried out include NA-43, NA-100, NA-108, NA-106, NA-154, NA-157, NA-13, NA-230, PP-128 and PP-212
Several candidates have filed objections over results of General Election 2018, demanding recount in many constituencies.
According to Geo News, recount is underway in Lahor's NA-131, NA-57 Murree, and NA-129 Lahore.
Saaed Rafique was defeated by Imran Khan in NA- 131, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of PTI and Aleem Khan by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the PMLN.
Other constituencies where recount is being carried out include NA-43, NA-100, NA-108, NA-106, NA-154, NA-157, NA-13, NA-230, PP-128 and PP-212
Comments