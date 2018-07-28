Sat July 28, 2018
July 28, 2018

Election results 2018: Vote recount underway in NA-57, NA-131,NA-129

Several candidates have filed objections over results of General Election 2018, demanding recount in many constituencies.

According to Geo News, recount is underway in Lahor's NA-131, NA-57 Murree,  and NA-129 Lahore.

Saaed Rafique was defeated by Imran Khan in NA- 131, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of PTI and Aleem Khan by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the PMLN.

Other constituencies where recount is being carried out include NA-43, NA-100, NA-108, NA-106, NA-154, NA-157, NA-13, NA-230, PP-128 and PP-212  

