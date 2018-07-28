Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election result PP-270: Independent wins Muzaffargarh constituency after vote recount

Muzaffargarh: Independent candidate  Abdul Hayai has been declared winner from Punjab Assembly  constituency PP-270 after vote recount.

According to Geo News, in the previous results, Jamshed Dasti backed candidate Ajmal Chandia had emerged victorious.

Abdul Hayai filed an application for recount and won the seat.

In the new result, he has beaten his rival by only 17 votes.

The Returning Officer has issued notification of his victory from the constituency.

Ajmal Chandia has announced to take legal action, alleging that vote recount took place in the absence of his representative  .

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election results 2018: Vote recount underway in NA-57, NA-131,NA-129

Election results 2018: Vote recount underway in NA-57, NA-131,NA-129
PTI's Jahangir Tareen to visit Karachi to woo MQM

PTI's Jahangir Tareen to visit Karachi to woo MQM
Dog falls victim to political upheaval

Dog falls victim to political upheaval
China lauds Imran Khan’s remarks on Pak-china friendship

China lauds Imran Khan’s remarks on Pak-china friendship
Load More load more