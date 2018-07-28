Election result PP-270: Independent wins Muzaffargarh constituency after vote recount

Muzaffargarh: Independent candidate Abdul Hayai has been declared winner from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-270 after vote recount.

According to Geo News, in the previous results, Jamshed Dasti backed candidate Ajmal Chandia had emerged victorious.

Abdul Hayai filed an application for recount and won the seat.

In the new result, he has beaten his rival by only 17 votes.

The Returning Officer has issued notification of his victory from the constituency.

Ajmal Chandia has announced to take legal action, alleging that vote recount took place in the absence of his representative .