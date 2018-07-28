PTI's Jahangir Tareen to visit Karachi to woo MQM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen is due to visit Karachi today, according to Geo News on Saturday.
Citing unnamed sources, the PTI leader would hold a meeting with the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.
During the meeting, he would invite the MQM to join coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the sources said.
The PTI has emerged leading party in the parliament falling short of forming a government.
The PTI leaders have been tasked with contacting the independents and political parties to achieve the required numbers in the lower house of the parliament.
