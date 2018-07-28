Priyanka Chopra 'unprofessional for leaving Bharat', says producer

MUMBAI: Following reports of her alleged engagement with American boyfriend Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pulled out of her upcoming film ‘Bharat’ and this has not gone well with certain people.



While Pee Cee may have the blessings of director Ali Abbas Zafar on her engagement, one of the producers of ‘Bharat’ sees her decision of leaving the film as ‘unprofessional’.

Producer Nikhil Namit, also CEO Reel Life Productions, believes Priyanka’s departure on such a short notice cannot be seen as professional behaviour.

“Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly,” Nikhil told Indian daily Mid-Day.

Now, according to new reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot this year in October. Pee Cee even seems to have narrowed down on her bridal looks, rumour mills suggest. Katrina might be considered as possible replacement for Priyanka in 'Bharat', sources add.



Priyanka and Nick reportedly got engaged on Priyanka’s 36th birthday on July 18 after dating for a brief period of time. They surprised everyone by appearing alongside each other for the first time last year at the Met Gala.