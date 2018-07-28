Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

July 28, 2018

Dog falls victim to political upheaval

KARACHI: Days after the donkey's brutal  murder,  another shocking incident of animal abuse has occurred in which a  white dog  wrapped in  a certain political party's flag was shot to death by  the the alleged political activists, targeting a rival party.

The heinous act was captured and shared via Twitter on Friday, showing a defenseless dog covered with political flag  being shot multiple times by alleged political workers.

In a  few second video, one of the men pulls out a gun and fires  multiple  shots into the dog. The two then briefly appear before the camera, holding a flag belonging to a rival political party.

A flurry of tweets followed in response to the original post, condemning the brutality and some also identifying the party.

Hours after the incident, a political leader, whose name was mentioned on the flag  seen in the clip, categorically denied his  involvement in the incident via  video message, saying ; It is a conspiracy against him and his party by the opponents, demanding a serious punishment for the culprits.    


Earlier this month, a donkey, 'Nawaz' painted over its body, was beaten to pulp  by some political workers which later died.

The incident reportedly transpired after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had termed those supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) “donkeys”.

The animal was rescued by an animal welfare organisation, but six days later it reported that the donkey had died due to its injuries.

