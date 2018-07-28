Fri July 27, 2018
Entertainment

REUTERS
July 28, 2018

Footage of Carrie Fisher to feature in next 'Star Wars' movie

LOS ANGELES: Late actress Carrie Fisher will be featured in the next “Star Wars” movie, using previously unseen footage she recorded for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Walt Disney Co. studio said on Friday.

Actor Mark Hamill, whose Luke Skywalker character appeared to die in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” will also appear in the next movie, which will start filming in London on Aug. 1, Disney said in a statement.

Fisher, 60, died suddenly in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack just as she was enjoying a career revival with the re-invigorated “Star Wars” movie franchise that reunited her with Hamill and Harrison Ford in “The Force Awakens.”

