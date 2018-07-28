Priyanka, Nick Jonas are engaged now: reports

LONDON: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have got engaged in London, according to reports.



Priyanka and Nick Jonas got en engaged in London on Chopra's birthday on July 18.

Nick and Priyanka are so happy, according to sources.

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday 36th birthday with Nick Jonas in London.

Recently, Priyanka was also spotted attending Nick’s cousin’s wedding and brought Nick to India for the first time.



Desi girl Priyanka is not a part of “Bharat” anymore and she pretty much justifies her decision with a reason to make us all happy.

Abbass Zafar, the director of the film confirms the news by posting a tweet on social Media where he is congratulating PC for the big news.

”Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of “bharat” the film, and the reason is very special , she told us in the nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes best of luck to Priyanka Chopra and loads of love and happiness for life”, says the director in his recent tweet.