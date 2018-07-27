Fri July 27, 2018
Pakistan

APP
July 27, 2018

NA’s voters turnout remains 51.85 percent: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that the voters’ turnout for National Assembly seats remained 51.85 percent with 44.79 percent for Balochistan Assembly, 45.52% for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KP), 55.09% for Punjab assembly and 48.11% for Sindh Assembly seats.

According to an official of ECP, the commission has so far received and announced unofficial results of 832 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies out of total 840 constituencies.

He said that the results of four National Assembly constituencies are still awaited including NA 258, NA 259, NA 269 and NA 270 while the results of four Balochistan Assembly seats were yet to be received which included PB 8, PB 10, PB 40 and PB 44.

He added the remaining results are expected to receive soon by the commission.

