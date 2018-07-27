PPP to sit on opposition benches in centre, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Rejecting July 25 election results, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded Chief Election Commissioner to step down as he has failed to conduct free and fair elections.



Briefing the media after chairing PPP meeting at Bilawal House, PPP Chairman said holding free and fair elections is responsibility of ECP, July 25 elections were not free and fair.

“I will raise this issue in the parliament,” Bilawal said.

Chairman PPP added that other political parties have also serious reservations over election results, we will talk with them.

He advised the political parties not to leave the parliamentary forum.

“PPP will sit on opposition benches in the Centre while in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah will be our Chief Minister,” Bilawal announced.