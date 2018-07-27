Fri July 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

APC rejects July 25 election results

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Conference (APC) convened jointly by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has rejected July 25 general election results.

Briefing the media about the conference, Mauala Fazlur Rehman said all political parties who attended the meeting have rejected July 25 election results. “We will launch a movement for re-elections,” he said.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq and others were also present.

