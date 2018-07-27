PTI, MQM-P to have talks for possible alliance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has solicited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for a probable alliance in their elected government.

As per media reports, the leading headship of both the political groups are likely to meet in the next few days with Dr Siddiqui verifying that his party was summoned by Jahangir Tareen for a possible alliance in their appointed government.

However, the chief also mentioned that the decision to accept PTI’s invitation would solely be upon the Rabita Committee.

The Rabita Committee meeting on the other hand has been scheduled for today at its Bahadurabad office.

Reports have further revealed that the PTI leader had informed Siddiqui that both the parties should be in discourse following the directive given to both of them by the metropolis to which Siddiqui had given a green signal.

In a first, PTI managed to get hold of 14 out of 21 seats from Karachi whereas MQM-P won four.