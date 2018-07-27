Shehbaz Sharif files plea to contest NA-249 election results

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has registered an appeal with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a recount of the number of votes in Karachi’s NA-249 constituency.

The PML-N leader scoring 34626 votes had lost his national assembly seat by a distinction of 600 votes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda in the general elections held on July 25.

The hearsay of the plea’s registration was verified by PML-N’s Rana Mashood to Geo News.

On the other hand, PTI leader Aleem Khan has also filed for a petition for a revision of votes in his Lahore constituency of NA-129 which has received approval by the Returning Officer (RO) who has demanded the presence of the seat’s winner with 103,021 votes Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N on Saturday at 10am.

Khan who had garnered 94,879 votes had complained that not only were the polling agents debarred from entering the polling stations, they were also not handed Form 45, the official statement of the vote count.