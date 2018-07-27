Fri July 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

Priyanka Chopra is not a part of “Bharat” anymore

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is not a part of “Bharat” anymore and she pretty much justifies her decision with a reason to make us all happy.

Abbass Zafar, the director of the film confirms the news by posting a tweet on social Media where he is congratulating PC for the big news.

”Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of “bharat” the film, and the reason is very special , she told us in the nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes best of luck to Priyanka Chopra and loads of love and happiness for life”, says the director in his recent tweet.

In the light of what he said in his tweet, it seems that PC would soon be surprising us with her marriage news with her friend Nick Jonas who became a big hype in B-Town since the time they both are seen together.

Recently, Priyanka was also spotted attending Nick’s cousin’s wedding and brought Nick to India for the first time.

35 years old actress has set milestones in her career and now the media world is excited to see her getting married!

