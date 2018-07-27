NA-252 Results – Karachi West 5 Election - Aftab Jehangir (PTI) leads...

NA-252 Results of Karachi West 5 for Election 2018 has been received. Up till now, Aftab Jehangir of PTI leads with 21,065 votes while Abdul Qadir Khanzada of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan is on 2nd position with 17,858 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Furqan of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 10,107 votes. Abdul Majeed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 10,074 votes. Abdul Khaliq Mirza of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 9,909 votes. Muhammad Ayub Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 6,495 votes. Aftkhar Akbar Randhawa of Pak Sarzameen Party got 4,786 votes. Abdul Latif Rind of Pakistan Muslim League got 1,662 votes. Samina Sohail of Independent got 994 votes. Akram Khan of Independent got 646 votes. Muhammad Sajid Hussain of Independent got 287 votes. Farhat Hussain of Independent got 235 votes. Fazal Rabbi of Independent got 166 votes. Muhammad Qamar Siddique of Pasban Pakistan. got 135 votes. Riaz Khan of Independent got 73 votes. And, Sheikh Abdullah of Independent got 50 votes.