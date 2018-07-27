NA 109 Results - Faisalabad 9 Election - Farrukh Habib (PTI) leads...

NA-109 Results of Faisalabad 9 for Election 2018 has been received from 58.05% polling stations. Up till now, Farrukh Habib of PTI leads with 11,2740 votes while Abid Sher Ali from PML-N is on 2nd position with 11,1529 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shahbaz Ali Gulzar of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 8075 votes. Asghar Ali Qaiser of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 4897 votes. Rana Abu Khabib Rehman Khan of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 2638 votes. Muhammad Zakaria Syed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 1827 votes. Rizwan Mahmood of Awami Justice Party Pakistan got 387 votes. Azhar Abbas of Pak Sarzameen Party got 245 votes and Muhammad Aslam of Independent got 244 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-109 Faisalabad 9.



